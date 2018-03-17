Nissan's electric SUV concept will enter production

It's safe to say some concept car indulgences, such as the giant wheels, won't make the cut. Don't rule everything out, however. Aoki extolled the IMx's unique mix of wood and translucent plastic for the interior, suggesting that you might see some form of it in the finished product.

Renault-Nissan has a solid roadmap for electric cars with plans to field eight by 2022 (not including Mitsubishi), but the Nissan brand's plans have remained relatively quiet compared to Renault -- this sheds some light on what its share of the 2022 lineup might look like. It may also answer those concerned that Nissan might lag behind Hyundai, VW and others who've been more vocal about their EV roadmaps.