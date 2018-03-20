Amazon's Michigan Wolverines 'All or Nothing' series debuts April 6th

The company is also rolling its upcoming documentaries on Manchester City FC and the New Zealand All Blacks into the All or Nothing family, sending the message that the company intends for this brand to focus on global sports. We don't yet have release date information for these two series.

The third official season of All or Nothing features the Dallas Cowboys and premieres on Friday, April 27th. While All or Nothing will highlight different sports under its umbrella, Amazon said the NFL focus will continue to serve "as the cornerstone of the brand" in a release.