Uber is selling its Southeast Asia business to Grab

The selloff will come less than two years after Uber folded its Chinese business into Didi Chuxing, and mere months after a similar merger with Yandex in Russia. In all three cases, the pattern is the same: Uber is ceding control to the dominant ride hailing business in the area in return for a share of its competitor's success, letting it profit from what would have otherwise been a losing battle. Didi recently invested in Grab, leaving Uber with the prospect of competing against its own partner.

As it is, Uber has strong financial incentives to offload its less-than-lucrative ridesharing businesses. The company has been bleeding cash for years, and has leaned heavily on funding rounds to keep running. Sales like this may wound its pride, but they could also be crucial to turning a profit and letting Uber focus on its long-term plans.