Netflix plans live-action 'Carmen Sandiego' film with Gina Rodriguez

Rodriquez is already set to voice Carmen in the Netflix reboot of the popular animated series, due in 2019 along with a line of books from the owner of the property, educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Deadline says the film will be a standalone adventure about the red-hatted world traveler, and that no writer or director is as yet attached to the project. This isn't the first plan to bring the fictional detective to feature films; Jennifer Lopez was attached to the property back in 2012, after a previous attempt had been made with Sandra Bullock.