Amazon and Spielberg team up for mini-series on Mexico's conqueror

The series entitled Cortes will focus on the conquistador's unsanctioned expedition to Mexico, where he led an army of Spanish invaders and native allies to bring the mighty Aztec empire to its knees. Cortes, who razed the Aztec empire's capital to the ground, is responsible for bringing Mexico under Spanish rule and was appointed as governor of what was called the "New Spain of the Ocean Sea." Bardem says the series will tackle "the best and worst of human nature," so we might see both his adventures on behalf of and accomplishments for Spain, as well as the evils of colonialism on screen.

The actor said in a statement:

"It is a privilege to tell this epic story -- one that is full of drama and conflict within this huge, historical spectacle where two distant civilizations clash at the height of their reign. The best and worst of human nature came to life in all its light and darkness."

Cortes doesn't have a premiere date yet, but it will only be available to Prime members when it does come out.