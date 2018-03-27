The Morning After: The first Chrome OS tablet and a new 'Fortnite' record

A stylish smartwatch at the right price.Fitbit Versa review

The Fitbit Versa is a prettier, cheaper version of the company's first true smartwatch, the Ionic. It lacks built-in GPS and NFC payments, but you'll save $100 if you opt for the new watch over the original. Fitbit promises you'll get "four-plus" days out of its battery, and, indeed, the watch only conked out after close to five days of use, during which it tracked at least two workouts and four nights of sleep.

Chromebook Tab 10.Meet the first Chrome OS tablet

Acer has unveiled the first Chrome OS tablet, the Chromebook Tab 10, and there's nary a keyboard to be found. The 9.7-inch slate is aimed squarely at education, where the all-touch input and light weight (1.21 pounds) could make it a better fit for younger students. For now, Acer is only making the $329 tablet available to commercial and education customers.

And Linksys, and WeMo and Phyn.Foxconn buys Belkin

Prepare for another significant smart-home entrant: Foxconn. Its ticket to the event is an $866 million purchase of Belkin. Belkin not only makes its own devices and accessories, it also owns other brands you may be familiar with, like Linksys (routers), WeMo (home automation) and Phyn (water monitoring). Of course, we won't call it done until the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States approves -- just ask Broadcomm how that can go.

The 2019 Insight.Honda unveils its new upscale hybrid sedan

The new Insight has very little to do with the funky original Insight (1999 to 2006) and a later model produced between 2009 and 2014, other than they're all hybrids. It's a sedan rather than a hatchback, for one, and looks much more, er, conventional than the others. With 151 total horsepower and a lightweight structure, it offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class, Honda says, along with a 55 mpg city mileage rating.

Take that, Ninja.'Fortnite' hot streak grows with a record-breaking YouTube stream

YouTube's Ryan Wyatt revealed that a Fortnite Battle Royale event set a record for the largest single live game stream, with 1.1 million simultaneous viewers watching ElrubiusOMG in action.

It's $3,744 cheaper than the hardware version.The revolutionary Minimoog Model D synth is now available as an iOS app

The $4.99 (for a limited time) iOS app faithfully recreates the physical version of the Minimoog down to the wood beam that separates the knobs and the keys.

Musk: Consider it a 'mature beta.'Tesla's overhauled navigation system will roll out this weekend

Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla's new navigation system should be rolling out this weekend.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.