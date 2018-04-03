Show More Results

Image credit: Jon Turi / Engadget
Engadget giveaway: Win an outdoors package with goTenna and more!

Communicate without a cell signal, stay charged and edit those amazing shots while adventuring.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in Gadgetry
Jon Turi / Engadget

As we shake off the shackles of winter and ease into the more clement weather of spring and summer, it's time for travel plans to take shape. Enjoying the outdoors doesn't mean you have to ditch all the mod cons, though. This week, we have a trio of outdoors items for two winners that will let you keep the tech while you head off-the-grid. The goTenna Mesh communicator lets you stay in touch with others without a cell signal by sending texts and GPS details over radio waves. The radius of communication is a few miles when you're in the sticks, but can expand when there are more devices around. BioLite's Charge 20 is a rugged portable battery to help keep your phone and other devices topped up. And if you're out capturing footage with a camera, the GNARBOX storage unit and mobile editing software can turn some of those quiet hours in the outdoors into casual productivity without needing a laptop (iOS / Android). It even supports editing of 4K video and RAW photos.

All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning one of these outdoors tech packages including the goTenna Mesh, BioLite Charge 20 and GNARBOX editing set up. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) goTenna Mesh communicator (two-pack, $179), one (1) BioLite Charge 20 portable battery ($39.95) and one (1) GNARBOX portable media editing (128GB, $300).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until April 4th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

