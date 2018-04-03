Mercedes' ridesharing ViaVan service comes to London

The service premiered in Amsterdam in March. On top of its reduced prices, it also makes a point of helping drivers make a "decent living" -- a jab at Uber's reputation for less-than-stellar pay. ViaVan claims it takes the smallest cut of any comparable service in London.

This isn't as far-reaching as conventional ridesharing (which can typically cover a whole city), and even the discounted rate can be more expensive than a bus or the Tube if either option will get you where you want to go. Still, it might hit the sweet spot if you're in a relative hurry, but not so much of a hurry that you're willing to pay a premium for a private car.