Twitch will stream five short films and a Q&A by Neill Blomkamp

This isn't the first time the director has used livestreaming to test the water for new ideas, but on this occasion, viewers will be encouraged to visit the studio's fundraising page, where they'll have the opportunity to help finance the creation of the next Firebase, a science fiction horror set in an alternate reality within the Vietnam War. The event may well be a brazen request for money, but as Twitch's senior vice president of content, Micheal Argon, says, it could "possibly mark the first Twitch community-funded feature". This could give way to future opportunities with Hollywood content, which would be a natural progression for the platform.