Amazon celebrates its Ring acquisition with $100 smart doorbells

It's important to note this is for the original Ring doorbell, which was previously $133 on Amazon. The more recent Ring 2 doorbell retails for $199. The first iteration of the Ring doorbell is also £89 in the UK as a part of this price cut.

Ring isn't the only smart home-related company that Amazon has purchased recently. It also acquired Blink, with its smart doorbells and wireless security cameras, back in December. And it recently expanded the service area of its Amazon Key smart lock program. All in all, Amazon has become a major player in the connected home market, and it will be interesting to see what the company does next.

Update: This article was corrected to clarify that this is not a temporary promotion. It is a permanent price cut.