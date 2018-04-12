Martin Scorsese to direct Netflix special on 'Second City Television'

As part of the retrospective special, a panel discussion will reunite SCTV originals like Short, O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas and Joe Flaherty. Jimmy Kimmel will moderate the panel, titled "An Afternoon with SCTV," which will be filmed in front of an audience in Toronto on May 13th.

Netflix scored the rights to Scorsese's gangster film The Irishman earlier this year. It stars Robert de Niro and Al Pacino and reportedly cost over $100 million.