Microsoft Mixer streams now support Lightstream Studio effects

Lightstream Studio is a web-based tool that lets streamers add images, transitions, effects, overlays and text to their streams, without any significant technical know-how. And, the Mixer team says, "if there are other services streamers love using for alerts (like StreamLabs, StreamJar or Tipeeestream), they can easily link their third party accounts within their Lightstream settings."

Streamers can direct their streams to Lightstream Studio from their PC, mobile device or Xbox native broadcast. If they visit mixer.golightstream.com from a mobile device, they're also be able to remotely control their stream for scene switching. The partnership is currently available in beta for Mixer Partners and Mixer Pros, and can be enabled in the Mixer Manage Channel settings, but Mixer says it's looking to roll the feature out to everyone as soon as it can.