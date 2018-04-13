Leaked Apple memo urges employees to stop leaking company info

Apple's memo, posted to an internal blog, warns company employees about getting too cozy with journalists and bloggers. "While it may seem flattering to be approached, it's important to remember that you're getting played," said Apple. "The success of these outsiders is measured by obtaining Apple's secrets from you and making them public." It adds that in these situations, Apple staffers have "everything to lose" if they give in.

This isn't the first time that Apple has tried to discourage leaking. Last year, it held a briefing (which was also leaked) wherein company leaders explained to around 100 employees that leaks originating from Apple's campus were more common than supply chain leaks in 2016. And though we obviously don't hear about every firing resulting from unauthorized sharing of company information, the firing of the employee whose daughter leaked the iPhone X was pretty public.

"The impact of a leak goes far beyond the people who work on a project," Apple argues. "Leaking Apple's work undermines everyone at Apple and the years they've invested in creating Apple products." The memo ends on a note from executive Greg Joswiak. "Everyone comes to Apple to do the best work of their lives -- work that matters and contributes to what all 135,000 people in this company are doing together," he said. "The best way to honor those contributions is by not leaking."