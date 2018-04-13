Telegram banned in Russia following court ruling

It's no secret that Telegram has a terrorist problem due to the emphasis it places on user privacy -- in fact, the company has been blocking ISIS channels for years, though new ones continue to pop up. But it's also because of how much Telegram values security and privacy that its founder, Pavel Durov, wouldn't budge no matter hard the agency pushed.

While his company eventually agreed to register with the Russian government as an information distributor that officially operates within the country, Durov refuses to comply with any request that can compromise user data. As a result, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor asked the court to ban the app.

According to Russian news agency Tass, the ban will take effect immediately. However, Financial Times says the ban will likely come into effect after Telegram has exhausted all its appeals next month, and Roskomnadzor can only order internet providers to block Russian users' access to the application if the company continues to lose in court.