Amazon Studios stops taking amateur scripts on June 30th

If you still have dreams of creative glory, the company suggests submitting work to Withoutabox, IMDb Pro (where you can connect to other creatives) or publishing to Prime Video Direct.

The company hasn't explained the reasoning behind the shutdown besides "looking for ways to become even more efficient." We've asked Amazon for more details. However, it comes after a fundamental shift in Amazon's Prime Video strategy. The internet giant is now focused on creating blockbuster shows with major properties and extravagant budgets -- and that typically means playing it safe by relying on established production teams instead of amateur submissions. Combine that with Amazon's increased clout in securing deals and there just isn't as much demand for submissions, even if it reduces the chances of a surprise hit from a relative newcomer.