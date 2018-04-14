The Morning After: Weekend Edition

It's real.Sega Japan reveals the 'MegaDrive Mini'

It looks like all the hype around Nintendo's classic console releases has nudged Sega back into making hardware. During its Sega Fest event, the company showed off a "MegaDrive Mini" that it says will come out later this year packed with classic games. While others have made licensed retro Sega consoles before, this 30th Anniversary Edition could give some old games the shine they deserve. The only problem? We haven't heard about any plans for a release outside of Japan.

A slight upgrade while we wait for the Zen 2 platform next year.AMD unveils its second-generation Ryzen CPUs

The second-generation Ryzen chips are a bit faster and more efficient than their predecessors, with the flagship eight-core Ryzen 7 2700X model leading the way. And, due to fan demand, AMD is also throwing in free "Wraith" coolers with every CPU.

Time to refresh your memory before the crowdfunded third game arrives.'Shenmue' I & II return on PS4, Xbox One and PC this year

The other big news from Sega Fest is word of a refreshed release of both Shenmue games on PS4, Xbox One and PC. There's a trailer showing early versions of the remastered games, which will go on sale later this year.

Depends on what you're looking for.Is Apple's HomePod failing?

Is the first smart speaker with Siri already a failure, or does the HomePod simply need time to find its place? Editors Daniel Cooper and Mat Smith go a few rounds on whether or not the $350 item measures up.

In fact, they're not organs at all.Two newly discovered human organs aren't what they seem

For a minute there, 2018 was shaping up to be a year of new-organ discoveries. In January, Dr. J. Calvin Coffey, foundation chair of surgery at the University of Limerick, declared that he had "discovered" a new organ, dubbed the mesentery. Then, in March, fledgling science journal Scientific Reports declared the interstitium, a fluid-filled membrane that surrounds the lungs, digestive tracts and arteries, an organ as well. If verified by the rest of the medical community, these findings could potentially revolutionize our understanding of the human body. There's only one problem with that: These biological structures aren't actually organs. Let Senior Editor Andrew Tarantola explain.

The enemy of my enemy is my new bundled offer.Comcast is bundling Netflix into cable packages

Yeah, you read that right.

No Rose or RED here.The FCC leaked pictures of a gold iPhone X

As spotted by 9to5Mac, a gold iPhone X appears to have arrived at the FCC offices, which is surprising considering Apple hasn't made an official announcement about the new color on its flagship smartphone.

