Sony's dual camera Xperia XZ2 Premium takes ultra-low-light photos

The dual cams also enable the obligatory portrait mode (here called Bokeh) with soft-focus backgrounds, and you can snap shots with just the monochrome sensor if you're going for the classic look. Sony is also promising a better front camera -- you're now looking at a 13MP, 1/3.06in sensor that Sony says can take quality low-light selfies.

Most of the other features are carryovers from the standard XZ2, although that's not entirely a bad thing. That means 4K HDR video recording (still a relative novelty), 960FPS slow-motion video capture at 1080p, stereo speakers and a Dynamic Vibration System that promises more than the usual buzzes from haptic feedback. The Premium is still running a Snapdragon 845 processor, but there's now 6GB of RAM (up from 4GB) to help with the extra performance demands.

Sony ships the new handset "globally" in the summer. There's no word on a US launch or pricing, although it's bound to be expensive when the garden variety XZ2 goes for $800 in the US (£699 in the UK). With that in mind, this could be the XZ2 variant to get. Its camera implementation and 4K HDR display help it stand out at a time when differences between phones are becoming indistinguishable.