'Mass Effect' failings forced BioWare to reevaluate how it makes games

"That experience ultimately became a defining moment in refocusing BioWare's mission," Hudson writes. "We need to delight players with new experiences and innovation, but we must stay focused on the importance of the world, character and storytelling elements that players expect from our games."

He goes on to say that the studio's work must "continue delivering new stories and experiences" to players in an "ongoing relationship" in the worlds BioWare is creating. And speaking of which, Hudson says that its upcoming online shooter Anthem will do precisely that.

We haven't seen or heard much about Anthem since E3 last year, but with 2018's show mere months away, that'll almost assuredly change soon. With extra development time, hopefully BioWare can stick the landing.