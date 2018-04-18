YouTube TV brings two Cheddar digital-only shows to its lineup

"Cheddar's emphasis on tech and media news coverage make it a strong fit for the millennial, tech-savvy audience that also loves YouTube TV," YouTube TVs Christian Oestlien told Variety. While Cheddar already runs its own YouTube channel, this will offer live feeds and on-demand programming from the media company's finance and news channels. Variety also notes that Cheddar already provides live and on-demand programming to the Dish Network, Sling TV, Comcast X1, Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, Twitter and Twitch platforms. Having a partnership with YouTube TV adds another set of viewers to Cheddar's bottom line. Cheddar also plans to launch its Big News program on Sling TV and Philo in the latter half of this year.