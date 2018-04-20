Amazon Prime lands futuristic love story ‘Zoe’

Amazon has been pushing to get "bigger" movies lately in an effort to lure more people to Prime, and has been announcing a whole slate of sci-fi originals, including an upcoming series based on William Gibson's The Peripheral, Ian M. Banks' Consider Phlebas and the service's current Philip K. Dick-based Electric Dreams.

In Zoe, Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux play co-workers at a research lab that designs tech to make romantic relationships better, says Deadline. As the couple's work continues, they find much more than they'd planned to. The film also stars Christina Aguilera, Theo James, Rashida Jones and Miranda Otto.