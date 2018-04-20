Texas court rules 2015 revenge porn law is unconstitutional

In the ruling, the 12th Court of Appeals said that the law defines revenge porn too broadly and, as such, violates the First Amendment, which Chief Justice James Worthen believes prohibits restrictions on free speech based on its content. In addition, the appeals court felt that the law reached too far in targeting third parties who may have shared intimate photos unknowingly, noted the Texas Tribune. The Texan prosecuting attorney plans to ask the 12th Court to reconsider its decision, and then take the case to a higher court if unsuccessful, according to the Austin American-Statesman