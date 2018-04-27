Amazon will install a full smart home security system for you

The cheapest package on offer will set you back $240 and include an Echo Dot and an indoor and outdoor lighting system designed to make it look like you're home. If you're willing to shell out $840, you can get the biggest package, which includes an Echo Dot, a smart siren, motion, door and window sensors, a Ring video doorbell, an Amazon Cloud Cam, a wireless speaker you can program to play sounds of dog barking or other sounds that make it seem like you're home, an air quality monitor, a smart home hub, motion-detecting solar lights, motion-detecting spotlights and a smart flood and leak sensor.

If you take a look at the reviews on the portal, it looks like Amazon has been offering the service since at least December. The packages seem like a great way to get a full smart home installation in one go if you'd rather not buy devices one by one and install them yourself. That is, if you're willing to trust Amazon to install your home security system. Unfortunately, it's unclear if the service is available nationwide or only in select areas for now -- we've reached out to Amazon for more info and will update you once we hear back.