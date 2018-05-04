Google's latest app easily transfers VR180 footage to your phone

Google's work toward democratizing virtual reality has taken a big step forward. The company recenlty released the VR180 app for Android and iOS, which takes photos and video captured on its special VR cameras and uploads them directly to Google Photos and YouTube. There's an option for live-streaming too, according to TechCrunch. You'll need one of Google's VR180 cameras to use the app, of course, but there are already a few options to choose from in that regard. Lucky for you, Lenovo's Mirage Camera is available as of today.
This is likely just the start of Google's VR news, though. After all, its annual I/O developers conference is Monday, and you can bet Google has a few response's to Facebook's tech from this week.