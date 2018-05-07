Facebook and Instagram videos can now be played in WhatsApp

Facebook has been working to integrate its various apps, giving users more seamless control over their content across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Last year, the company began allowing users to post their Instagram Stories to Facebook and earlier this year, reports described a feature Facebook was testing that would let users post their Instagram Stories to WhatsApp as well.

Being able to watch Instagram and Facebook videos within WhatsApp is a useful update and it's rolling out to iOS users now. An update for Android hasn't been released yet.