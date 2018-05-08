Google Assistant arrives on LG's 2018 premium TVs

The ThinQ tech is more about controlling your TV and connections. For instance, you can use it to change the picture mode, turn the TV off at a set time or switch to a game console or soundbar by saying "connect to soundbar." You can also search for content, channels, and desired films by title, name of an actor and other parameters, or give commands like "search for the soundtrack of this movie."

The Google Assistant, meanwhile, works in much the same way as it does on a smartphone or Google Home. You can check the weather, find answers or control your lights, thermostat, robotic vacuum and other home devices. You can also send commands from other Google Assistant devices directly to LG's AI TVs, pausing, stopping, changing the channel or adjusting the volume.

The TVs switch seamlessly between ThinQ and Google Assistant -- to give a command, you simply press and hold the mic button on the remote. Most of the ThinQ and Google-enabled OLED and Super UHD TVs are now available, with the exception of the high-end LG Signature OLED W8 models. Prices start at $900 for the 55-inch SK8000 TV (it's currently on sale), up to $4,000 for the 65-inch E8PUA 4K OLED TV.