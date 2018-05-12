Tesla's key safety contact leaves for Waymo

We've asked Tesla for comment.

Despite the timing, Schwall's exit isn't believed to be tied to Autopilot issues. Even so, the timing is less than ideal. Tesla is grappling with multiple crash investigations, including a Model X crash that put it at odds with the NTSB over its disclosures. The departure could complicate that -- Tesla may now have to reestablish some of its links with safety officials. It's also a symbolic blow for a company that prides itself on being a self-driving pioneer, as it doesn't want to lose influential executives to a rival in the field.