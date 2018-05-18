Chrome is killing its 'Secure' URL label in September

Google has been making changes to Chrome over the years in an effort to force websites to migrate to the more secure HTTPS protocol. It rolled out warnings that notify people if the websites they're visiting could be dangerous, among other notifications. The upcoming feature that aims to ensure you know you're typing data on an HTTP site is even an evolved version of one of the warnings Chrome released last year. It remains to be seen if removing the positive "Secure" label altogether will affect people's online habits. You'll just have to get used to looking at the address bar and making sure it doesn't have Chrome's negative indicators -- good thing half the web is now encrypted.