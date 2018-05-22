HTC leaks the flagship U12+ on its own website

The images suggest the U12+ will sport a notchless design, similar to the Galaxy S9's infinity display. If you were expecting an OLED display, think again -- HTC has opted for a 6-inch QHD+ Super LCD6 screen. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM and there's 128GB of internal storage. However, a microSD card slot will let you top up your storage to a comfortable 2TB.

On the battery front, HTC rises to the challenge with a 3,500mAh option. That's an improvement on the iPhone X and the Galaxy S9, but isn't enough to topple the Galaxy S9+. With an IP68-rating for both water and dust resistance, the U12+ can be dunked at depths of around 1.5 meters.

Flagship specs normally mean a flagship price (OnePlus 6 excluded) -- the HTC U12+ will set you back 5,888 yuan, which is roughly $924.

Things haven't been so rosy for HTC from a financial standpoint. The company's sales took a beating in 2016, and in 2017, it chained ten quarterly losses in a row. To correct that slump, former HTC President Chialin Chang said the company will release five to six smartphone models in 2018, some of which we've already had the chance to take a look at.