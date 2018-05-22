Twitter brings modern features to its web and Windows apps

And they may be important in the long run. Twitter has been phasing out apps like its standard Mac client, and its plan to transition to new developer tools could hinder the functionality of some third-party apps and steer users elsewhere. If you're not fond of Twitter's regular apps, the web version may be your best bet until you find a suitable alternative -- you might as well get modern bells and whistles while you're at it.

We are rolling out the following features to https://t.co/AIUgyCj4rs, Twitter Lite, and Twitter for Windows to provide more consistency across platforms. See what's new. 👇



✔️ night mode

✔️ real time updates on reply, Retweet, and like counts

✔️ updated Tweet compose box — Twitter (@Twitter) May 22, 2018