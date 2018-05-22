Twitter kills its apps on Roku, Android TV and Xbox

On Thursday, May 24, Twitter for Roku, Twitter for Android TV and Twitter for Xbox will no longer be available. To get the full Twitter experience, visit https://t.co/fuPJa3nVky on your device or desktop. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 22, 2018

The move isn't a huge surprise; Twitter hasn't always been super supportive of third-party apps. For example, it recently made changes to the Account Activity API that could stop push notifications and timelines from working as they currently do. If you really need to tweet from your television, there's still the Apple TV Twitter app, though we don't know how long it will be supported.