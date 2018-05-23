Sony says it’s the beginning of the end for PS4

However, he did note that the company plans to "crouch down" until March 2021, which might be when we see a new offering, although it's likely he's alluding to an expected slowdown in profits until that time, while the company fortifies itself against the drops in fortune it's seen with other console generations. Its online services are doing well to bridge that gap, though. Playstation Plus grew by 60 percent in the two years leading up to April 2018, and the company plans to capitalize on that by adding new games and creating exclusive game franchises to further boost numbers.

The whole statement is largely designed to reassure investors that all is well, and it is, save for PSVR and Vue, both of which are performing below expectations. Again, no specifics on how PlayStation plans to tackle that beyond "increasing user engagement", but Kodera seems unfazed, noting that the company will aim for more "realistic" growth in the coming period.

The PS4 (RIP) hit the shelves just eight months after it was announced, while the PS3 took 18 months to arrive following its announcement. So how long we'll have to wait for the next PlayStation console is anyone's guess. It's clear, though, that official announcements won't be made for a while -- maybe even a couple of years -- but as long as the company can stick to its current trajectory, it's definitely on its way.