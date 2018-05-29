Show More Results

Image credit: Elago
AirPod-holstering Apple Watch band is equal parts obnoxious and useful

For runners, it could make sense. Everyone else? Probably not.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
13m ago in Gadgetry
Elago

Just when you thought goofy AirPod shirt-collar pockets were bad, another company comes along to prove you wrong. Elago (not to be confused with Elgato) has come out with an AirPod-holding wristband accessory for the Apple Watch, as spotted by Macrumors. The $14.99 silicone Wrist Fit band is an add-on that slides on to your wristband (apparently it'll fit on "most" 38mm and 42mm bands), and holds your AirPods. It's pretty simple and potentially useful -- if a little expensive -- for times when you don't have pockets. Just don't expect to win any fashion contests with the Wrist Fit and AirPods on your arm. Hey, maybe we're being too harsh though. After all, fanny packs are ugly as sin and they're somehow making a comeback.

