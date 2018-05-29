San Francisco demands Uber and Lyft reveal driver pay

The city isn't going to accept a company "shirking its responsibility" and foisting it on to taxpayers who have to cover someone's emergency room visit, Herrera said. He added that any company "valued at $62 billion" (aka Uber) can afford health care.

We've asked Uber and Lyft for comment. To date, though, they've fought tooth-and-nail against attempts to classify their drivers as employees. If they did, their driver costs would likely surge as they'd have to both guarantee a real-world minimum wage income as well as cover health care, parental leave and other typical benefits. That, in turn, would erode some of the fare advantages over conventional taxis. The subpoenas don't give them much choice in the matter -- they either shed light on the subject or find themselves in legal trouble.