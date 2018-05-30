Google's AR drawing app lets Android and iOS users collab on doodles

You no longer need an Android phone to try Google's take on augmented reality drawing. The tech giant has released an iOS version of Just a Line that brings the same three-dimensional doodling to the iPhone crowd. It's largely the same app you saw in March, but there's a clever cross-platform twist: you can "partner" Android and iOS phones for two-person collaborative sketches. Both AR artists can see each other's work while adding their own.
The iOS app isn't just a creative tool -- to some extent, it's a technological showcase. Google is using ARCore's Cloud Anchors to make this cross-platform magic work, and it posted the source code for both the Android and iOS versions to help developers. You may see more of these shared AR experiences before long.