Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on an ASUS Chromebook Flip

Street price: $300; Deal price: $188

If you're looking for a versatile briefcase that works as well on casual Friday as it does at a formal meeting, this is a very notable discount. The Timbuk2 Hudson Laptop Briefcase 2015 is down to $188 from a street price of just under $300. It's the lowest price we've seen in the past 6 months. The only time we've seen a better sale was during Black Friday, and that price only barely beat this one. We've seen some recent drops into the low $200s, but it's very rare to see this bag get lower, so grab this while it lasts.

The Timbuk2 Hudson Laptop Briefcase 2015 is our top pick in our guide to our favorite briefcases. Tim Barribeau wrote, "The Timbuk2 Hudson Laptop Briefcase 2015 is the perfect bag if you need a briefcase that's comfortable, high capacity, nicely organized, and styled well enough that you can dress it up or dress it down—if you wear a suit one day and a T-shirt the next, the Hudson will look just as good and appropriate to both."

Street price: $45; Deal price: $39

Down to $39, this is a solid drop for this rigid case as compared to the average street price of around $45. This model, available at the deal price in the Dark Shadow finish, fits a few variations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Retail is $50 and it tends to bounce between $40 and $50 with pricing from third party sellers of around $45. The version for the 15-inch MacBook is also available in black for the same price.

The Thule Gauntlet 3.0 is our protective hard case pick in our guide to the best MacBook and laptop sleeves and cases. Nick Guy wrote, "Thule is well-known for its tough and reliable car-roof carriers, and we've found that its protective luggage pieces and cases match that reputation. Unlike the sleeves in the other categories we tested, the Thule Gauntlet 3.0 has a rigid clamshell design that zips along three of its four edges and can withstand more abuse than a padding-only design. The Gauntlet 3.0's stiff sides offer about as much protection as you can get in a sleeve, and its water-resistant zipper helps keep liquids out."

Street price: $370; Deal price: $340

We've tracked the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA for a while now and waited for a serious drop, but none has occurred to this point, probably because the Flip C302CA has long been a pretty sought after item. While we posted as low as $430 during Cyber Monday of last year, this is one of the better prices we've seen since on this recommended Chromebook.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA is our top pick in our guide to the best Chromebook. Kimber Streams wrote, "After testing most of the Chromebooks released in the past three years, we've found that the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA is the best Chromebook for most people. It's fast enough for tab-heavy browser work, it provides a full workday of battery life, it supports Android apps, and it has a small, light body, a comfortable backlit keyboard, and a bright screen. At around $500, it's more expensive than we'd like, but unfortunately all good Chromebooks are expensive right now—and the Flip feels more like a $1,000 ultrabook than a $500 laptop."

Street price: $70; Deal price: $59

Usually $70, we've started to see more deals on the Switch Pro Controller over the past few months, with it dropping to $60 a few times. This deal matches the last sale price we saw for this controller in new condition at $59. If you like to game for long periods with the Switch docked, this controller is close to a necessity.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is our extended gaming sessions controller pick in our guide to the best Switch accessories. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Joy-Con grip that comes with the Switch makes the two Joy-Cons into a decent controller, but if you're planning to play a lot of Mario or Zelda, you owe it to yourself to buy Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller. It's a wireless controller similar to Microsoft's Xbox One controller, and its joysticks, face buttons, shoulder buttons, and triggers are all more comfortable and satisfying than the ones on the Joy-Cons, especially for long play sessions. It also supports all the same motion controls and Amiibo scanning features as the Joy-Cons, for the games that need it. It costs between $60 and $70, which is a little expensive, but if you play lots of single-player games with the Switch in its dock, it's definitely worth it."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.