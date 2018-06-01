Facebook nixes Trending section to prep for 'future news experiences'

The Trending feature was first introduced in 2014, but it wasn't overly popular. It was only available in five countries, and accounted for a very low number of clicks to news stories (around 1.5 percent). Over time, the number of clicks has decreased, which means people are finding it less and less useful. It's not a surprise; after all, Facebook ditched human editors for trending topics back in 2016.

One of the company's main goals in 2018 is to ensure that users see high quality news on Facebook. Both the breaking news tag and "Today In" (which is a dedicated section currently being tested in 33 US cities that allows users to look at what's trending locally) are seeing increased engagement from users, according to Facebook.