3Doodler's latest pen promises jam-free 3D printing

The pen also touts a new heating algorithm for better performance, auto-retraction to prevent plastic from oozing out and more distinctive fast and slow settings. 3Doodler ships the Create+ to stores this summer starting at $80 in an Essential set that includes three plastic packs. You'll also find a $100 Deluxe set with a nozzleset and a Mini DoodlePad, and a $150 Master Creator set that upgrades to a full DoodlePad while throwing in the new A-to-Z Bookends Canvas kit, a project book and another three plastic packs.

And it wouldn't be 3Doodler without new creative kits to spur your imagination. On top of the Bookends Canvas you'll also find an Animal Heads Kit (for wall mounting), a Purse Kit, a Decorative Lights Kit, an Engine Kit and even an Advanced Robotics Kit that lets your creation move on its own. All of these kits are $30 each, and there's now a $39 Artist's Bag that can hold your pen, nozzles and plastic strands when you're on the move. All told, 3Doodler is bent on making 3D printing more accessible this time around, rather than catering primarily to experienced users looking for more advanced features.