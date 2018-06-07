I wish I could buy Intel's cute little E Ink dual-screen PC

The device has a full HD LCD display on one side, and an E Ink screen on the other, and both are powered by a single eighth-generation Core processor. Intel's rep told Engadget that this prototype uses an early version of the Kaby Lake Y chip, and that Tiger Rapids has been in development since 2016. The company developed the convertible as a way to show its device manufacturer partners how to implement technologies like inking on an e-paper display, as well as explore ways to make the writing experience feel more realistic.

Indeed, as I scrawled on the black-and-white screen with the Intel-made active stylus, I was impressed by how smooth the surface felt. There wasn't too much resistance as I dragged the pen across the screen, and though there was a noticeable lag between when I wrote something and when it showed up, the delay was slight and didn't bother me much. After all, this is a prototype that isn't meant for consumers.

The E Ink screen can also double as a keyboard with an area for typing below it. Here, Tiger Rapids struggled, and I had to wait a second or so for letters to show up on the LCD screen after I pressed them. It was slightly finicky at recognizing my scrawls too, thinking I had written "Does this odor" instead of "Does this do OCR." Granted, I have terrible handwriting and the system is, once again, just a prototype, so I'm not going to complain.