Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment
save
Save
share

Zombie survival game 'Days Gone' hits PS4 next February 22nd

If you need a new trailer, there's one of those too.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
44m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Sony Interactive Entertainment

After being pushing the game into next year, Sony has announced when its zombie apocalypse game, Days Gone, will be released. Come February 22nd you'll be able to pick the PlayStation 4 game up at your favorite retailer (or download it online). To celebrate the news, Sony dropped a new trailer, rife with cougars, motorcycles and hostile human survivors. If that sort of thing is up your alley, or, if The Last of Us' themes and characters were a little too subtle for you, maybe you'll want to give this a shot early next year. Based on our early impressions of the game, though, it sounds like Sony delaying the game was for good reason.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr