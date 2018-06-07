Wirecutter's best deals: Google's Daydream View drops to $50

Street price: $130; Deal price: $110

Down to $110, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 500GB SATA 2.5 Inch version of this SSD. The Crucial MX500 500GB SSD is our top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. This drive, released at around $135, has seen frequent sales and a decrease in street price, typical of SSDs, but still offers great value at this price and we'd expect to see it go back up again. The 256GB is also a new low at $73, as is the 2TB at $450.

The Crucial MX500 is the top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "If we were upgrading a laptop or buying the primary drive for a desktop, we'd buy Crucial's 500 GB MX500 (available in both 2.5-inch and M.2 SATA versions). It's one of the cheapest big-name SSDs you can buy, it's fast enough and capacious enough for most people, and it offers useful features like hardware encryption support and a five-year warranty. A handful of SATA drives—including our runner-up pick, Samsung's 860 Evo—are a little faster and use a bit less power than the MX500, but no SSDs currently offer such an excellent combination of speed and features for the price."

Street price: $95; Deal price: $50

If you're an Android phone user looking to check out VR without spending a ton, you could be in luck. At $49, down from $95, this is a nice drop on the charcoal and coral colors of the Daydream View, matching the low price we've seen. This VR headset is designed for use with mobile phones and is compatible with the Galaxy S9 and S9+, S8 and S8+, the Note8, recent Pixel phones, the LG V30 & more.

The Google Daydream View is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best VR headset for your phone. Signe Brewster wrote, "If you have a phone that is compatible with the Google Daydream View but not the Gear VR, get the Daydream View. It's made of soft, wearable materials that feel better against your face than the Gear VR's padding, and it has a hand-tracking controller that is simpler to use than the Gear VR's. It's compatible with a growing list of phones, like the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8, Moto Z, and Moto Z2. It also has YouTube and HBO Now VR apps, unlike Gear VR. However, there are fewer apps and games available for the View, and it has a smaller field of view than the Gear VR."

Street price: $40; Deal price: $29 w/ code EUFYS789

If you'd like to take a data-driven approach to meeting your fitness goals this summer, this deal is a great way to get started. Use code EUFYS789 in cart to drop the price of this smart scale to $29, matching the best price we've seen for it. Only the black color is available for the deal price at this time. In recent months we've seen this scale largely hover around $40, so this is a good discount on it.

The Eufy BodySense is the top pick in our guide to the best smart scale. Shannon Palus and Melanie Pinola wrote, "We found the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale to be more precise (gives the same reading consistently, without appearing to replicate a weight from memory) than any other smart scale we tested, and accurate to within four tenths of a pound. The app doesn't display weight-loss goals, making it a good choice if you simply want to track your weight or will find congratulatory notifications when you drop a fraction of a pound annoying. The scale also measures body-fat percentage, and though readings from a platform scale are not terribly accurate, they can be useful for tracking trends. The display lights up and is easy to read, and the app is easier to navigate than most other smart-scale apps. We liked that body-fat percentage measurements show up in the app rather than crowding the scale's display. The scale's platform is on the smaller side, and though the app needs to be open to collect data, connectivity issues were minimal compared with other scales we tested."

Street price: $36; Deal price: $30 w/ code BTS20BLK

Use code BTS20BLK at checkout to drop the black color of this recommended Bluetooth speaker to $30. The Tribit XSound Go is the rare budget Bluetooth speaker that sounds good and offers nice additional features like waterproofing. When released, the price was $33, but we've seen the street price ascend to $36 since, so this is a solid discount.

The Tribit XSound Go is our budget pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, "If you want a good all-around portable Bluetooth speaker and want to spend the bare minimum, the Tribit XSound Go is a great choice. The sound is a notch above that of our previous budget pick (which was itself an obvious standout), with clearer voices and more tuneful and realistic bass. It's also small enough to slip into a laptop bag or an already-stuffed suitcase. Plus it's IPX7-rated, which means it's sufficiently waterproof to survive a half-hour dunking in 1 meter of water."

