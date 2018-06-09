UEFA Champions League is coming to 'FIFA 19'

EA has been keen on telling the story of English soccer phenom Alex Hunter for a while now, but his story is about to be told from another perspective. With FIFA 19, EA is adding UEFA Champions League to the game. This move was hardly a surprise though, since UEFA ended its partnership with Konami back in April. However, it's still a big get for EA, bringing the big club tournament in the world to its soccer franchise. It also allows EA to pad its options on the pitch, following the recent addition of the World Cup.
Champions League will be available across the game, too. This means you'll be able to enter the tournament through a dedicated mode, through your club season (should you qualify), as Alex Hunter in "The Journey" and more. Per usual, EA says it made a host of improvements to gameplay, but didn't go into much detail. We're likely to hear more about those changes when we spend some time with the game in a few hours. If you want to test drive that new World Cup mode though, EA is offering the game for free right now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
FIFA 19, complete with Champions League matches, arrives on September 28th.
Champions Rise on September 28th. This is #FIFA19. @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/YHkvbDkg2F— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 9, 2018
