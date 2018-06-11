Amazon brings Prime discounts at Whole Foods to 10 more states

To get the deals, you go to a Whole Foods location in the designated states (or any Whole Foods 365 location), and look for the yellow discount stickers. Then, sign into the Whole Foods app using your Prime credentials, and when you go to checkout, the discount on those items will be applied.

Whole Foods shoppers with memberships can also get free shipping on their organic cornflakes and other goods for orders over $35 (in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco). Amazon Prime members also get free, same-day shipping on many goods (in select areas), on-demand Prime Video and Prime Music streaming, and free Kindle books.

Membership benefits seem to be worth it for most folks, as the company recently announced that it had 100 million Prime users. It also clearly benefits Amazon, which recently raised the prime membership price to $119 from $99, netting it an extra $2 billion per year or so and making the world's richest man even richer.