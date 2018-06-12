How to watch the World Cup 2018

Brazil is looking for redemption after that embarrassing 7-1 loss to Germany in 2014, while countries like Mexico and Costa Rica hope to create enough magic to be the dark horses of the tournament. Elite players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will try to use their individual talent for the greater good of Portugal and Argentina, respectively. Then there's England, always full of talent but ever the underperformer -- we'll see how that squad fares in 2018.

Here in the US, you'll be able to watch all 64 games of the World Cup 2018 in English on Fox and Fox Sports, and in Spanish on the NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo. The event runs from June 14th through July 15th, which is when the final is going to be played in Moscow. Not surprisingly, those of you with a cable/satellite or another type of pay-TV account will have a much easier time keeping up with every live game. While Fox and Telemundo are both over-the-air channels, the matches broadcasted on either won't be streamed to phones or on the web. That said, cord-cutters won't be completely left in the dark: they'll just have to watch on their TVs at home, without any on-the-go options.

Let's break down everything you need to know to watch FIFA's upcoming World Cup.

If you have cable or satellite TV:

This is the way to go if you don't want to miss any games. Not only because you'll get all 64 matches live on your TV, but it means you can also watch away from home through the Fox Sports, Telemundo and NBC Sports (in Spanish) apps for iOS and Android, as well as living room devices including the Apple TV. Even though Fox and Telemundo are free, over-the-air channels, the networks will still be requiring pay-TV authentication to watch games on their apps. In 2014 Univision (also an over-the-air channel) made all Group Stage matches available without a login during the World Cup in Brazil, so this is pretty disappointing.

If you have a streaming service:

As for people with a non-traditional pay-TV account like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue, these streaming services all carry Fox, Fox Sports and Telemundo. If you have a bundle that includes any of these channels -- Sling TV has one that's $25 per month, for example -- you'll be able to watch the World Cup both at home and away. Most of them have apps on streaming boxes such as the Apple TV and Roku, game consoles and, of course, for your iPhone or Android device. So, if you don't have a Time Warner Cable or Comcast subscription, you have nothing to worry about.