Tesla is now making 3,500 Model 3 cars per week

Musk pointed out that a few parts of the production line still needed "radical improvements," such as the paint shop and the end of the line. And there's still a tremendous sense of urgency -- Musk said he would be at his company's Fremont factory "almost 24/7" over several days to ensure teams get "as many resources as they can handle."

it's difficult to know whether or not this will be enough for Tesla to meet its target, but it doesn't have much choice but to try. The automaker was originally supposed to make 5,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of 2017, and the six-month delay has hurt Tesla's bottom line in addition to frustrating early adopters. Even with job cuts, Tesla needs to up its production rate quickly if it's going to turn its finances around.