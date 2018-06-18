Amazon Prime Video is offering dubious conspiracy videos

As Gizmodo observed, there's also the potential for Amazon to inadvertently promote the clips through its recommendation system, which might reel in particularly susceptible viewers.

We've asked Amazon if it can comment. It's legal to offer videos like this in many countries, of course. However, the findings raise concerns about what paid streaming services are willing to host. While some may object to the idea of Amazon or others deciding what they host based on the accuracy of the subject matter, they do have to think about public perception -- do they want to offer award-winning shows alongside conspiracy theories that might reinforce delusions or even spur violence? Services will face criticism either way, so it's not as simple as either pulling the plug or letting the content sit as-is.