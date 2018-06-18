The Morning After: Finally, a yacht that docks itself

That didn't last long.Beyoncé and Jay-Z take digs at Spotify in latest Tidal exclusive

The power couple released a joint album exclusive to Tidal, Everything is Love, which includes a not-so-subtle dig at Spotify. It's clear they're not having second thoughts about their streaming-music choices. "Patiently waiting for my demise / 'cause my success can't be quantified / If I gave two fucks about streaming numbers / would have put Lemonade up on Spotify," Beyoncé sings in 'Nice.'

After an exclusive period lasting about one and a half days, Everything is Love is now available on most premium streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon.

Imagine.Volvo builds a self-docking yacht

What, are you still steering your own yacht? How gauche.

It's not dead, just dead to him.RIP, 'Pro Evolution Soccer'

Losing the Champions League license means losing Edgar Alvarez.

World Cup 2018Video referee technology influences its first World Cup goal

Two days into the group stage, officiators have used VAR to call for a key penalty after Australia's John Risdon appeared to have fouled France's Antoine Griezmann with a sliding tackle, disrupting a charge toward a possible goal. Griezmann promptly scored on the subsequent penalty kick, giving France the lead.

Of course there's video.Jaguar breaks the world's electric boat speed record

Jaguar, Vector and Williams have broken both the world and UK speed records with the Jaguar Vector Racing V20E, reaching an average speed of 88.61 MPH on England's Coniston Water. While that may not sound fast, it's nearly 12 MPH faster than the previous best, set all the way back in 2008.

