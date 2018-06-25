T-Mobile’s FamilyMode offers parental control for your home WiFi

T-Mobile announced FamilyMode today -- a new parental control setup that includes both an app and a device that connects to your home's WiFi. Like other carrier's parental control options, including Verizon's Smart Family and Sprint's Safe and Found services, it will let parents see where their kids are at any given time. It also lets parents filter what sorts of content their kids can see online, set time limits, schedule when internet can be used and pause internet access on demand, similar to services offered by other companies.
Additionally, with FamilyMode, parents can see what apps and sites their kids are using across different devices, how long they spend on various platforms as well as their search history. It also has an easy option for giving users bonus time on different devices and provides a dashboard for the children, so they can see how they've progressed through the day's limits. And these controls aren't limited to the devices connected to a T-Mobile account. Any devices connected to the home's WiFi, such as phones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops and smart TVs, can be managed with the FamilyMode Home Base.
FamilyMode will be available starting June 29th. The FamilyMode app will cost $10 per month on top of qualifying plans and for a limited time, you can get the Home Base device for $20. T-Mobile didn't say when the limited-time offer will end or how much the device will cost when it does, but it did say that the suggested retail price is $100.