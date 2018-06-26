LG may squeeze five cameras into its next flagship phone

Otherwise, you'd be looking at what you'd largely expect: an upscale version of the G7 ThinQ from earlier in the year. It would include a notched display, a Snapdragon 845 chip and a Google Assistant button while throwing in V-series staples like a Quad DAC for improved audio quality.

Earlier scoops had the V40 arriving in late summer or early fall. The question is whether or not it'll see a lot of uptake. LG has muddied its lineup somewhat with two in-between V phones (the V30S ThinQ and V35 ThinQ), and there's no guarantee that customers will be entranced by yet another iteration regardless of how substantial an upgrade it is. If there's any certainty, it's that this won't be the last five-camera phone you see.