Two attendees of doomed Fyre Festival win $5 million suit

You know a festival was a nightmare when the organizer is arrested for wire fraud, pleads guilty to the charge and then Hulu picks up a documentary about it. There is some justice in the world, however, as two Fyre Festival attendees have ended up winning millions in a lawsuit. According to a report over at Vice News, two attendees who live-tweeted the garbage fire of an event were each granted $2.5 million dollars for compensatory and punitive damages.