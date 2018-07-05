Show More Results

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Tesla's Model 3 can now park itself with Summon feature

The feature was already available in the Model S and X.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
37m ago in Transportation
Tesla tweeted today that the Summon feature is now available in its Model 3. The feature, which was already available in the Model S and Model X, lets Tesla owners have their cars park themselves. With Summon, a Tesla vehicle can also control garage doors, drive in or out of the garage and power down without the need for a driver behind the wheel. Tesla began rolling Summon out to Model 3s last month.

Model 3 production issues have plagued Tesla and though the company has set a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3s per week for some time, it continued to miss that mark. But this week, the company announced that it had finally met its goal, producing 5,031 Model 3s in seven days, some of which were made in a new production line built under giant tents.

